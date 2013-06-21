Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

The Do-Not-Donate List: America’s 10 Worst Charities

Know where not to donate

  |  By William White, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Donating money to a charity doesn’t always mean that money is well spent.

TampaBayTimes has released its list of America’s 50 worst charities to donate to.

Here are the top 10 from that list.

  1. Kids Wish NetworkSick children get less than 3 cents of every dollar raised.
  2. Cancer Fund of America: $98 million in donations, less than $1 million in direct cash aid.
  3. Children’s Wish Foundation International: $3.6 million spent on ill kids, $6 million paid to fundraisers.
  4. American Breast Cancer Foundation: Paid its professional fundraisers close to 75 cents of every dollar made.
  5. Firefighters Charitable Foundation: Pays its for-profit solicitors 90 cents of every dollar raised.
  6. Breast Cancer Relief Foundation:Only a little more than 2% of donations raised were given to hospitals or cancer patients.
  7. International Union of Police Associations: $57 million made in the last decade, only $28,000 a year spent on survivor benefits.
  8. National Veterans Service Fund: Gives $500,000 a year to needy vets, but has made $70 million in the last 10 years.
  9. American Association of State Troopers: In the past eight years, the average percentage of funds spent on direct aid to members has been about 9%.
  10. Children’s Cancer Fund of America: Raised $110 million in the last three years, paid  more than $75 million to solicitors .

Go check out the 40 worst charities that we didn’t include.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2013/06/the-do-not-donate-list-americas-10-worst-charities/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.