The Do-Not-Donate List: America’s 10 Worst Charities

Donating money to a charity doesn’t always mean that money is well spent.
TampaBayTimes has released its list of America’s 50 worst charities to donate to.
Here are the top 10 from that list.
- Kids Wish Network: Sick children get less than 3 cents of every dollar raised.
- Cancer Fund of America: $98 million in donations, less than $1 million in direct cash aid.
- Children’s Wish Foundation International: $3.6 million spent on ill kids, $6 million paid to fundraisers.
- American Breast Cancer Foundation: Paid its professional fundraisers close to 75 cents of every dollar made.
- Firefighters Charitable Foundation: Pays its for-profit solicitors 90 cents of every dollar raised.
- Breast Cancer Relief Foundation:Only a little more than 2% of donations raised were given to hospitals or cancer patients.
- International Union of Police Associations: $57 million made in the last decade, only $28,000 a year spent on survivor benefits.
- National Veterans Service Fund: Gives $500,000 a year to needy vets, but has made $70 million in the last 10 years.
- American Association of State Troopers: In the past eight years, the average percentage of funds spent on direct aid to members has been about 9%.
- Children’s Cancer Fund of America: Raised $110 million in the last three years, paid more than $75 million to solicitors .
Go check out the 40 worst charities that we didn’t include.
