Dress Code Distress: New Walmart Uniforms Upset Workers

Walmart (WMT) has created a new dress code and it looks like some have already taken exception to the new Walmart uniforms.

The retailer now requires workers to wear a white or navy collared shirts, khaki or black pants, close-toed shoes and a new, royal blue vest with the Walmart logo.

Employees are already distressed about the financial burden that the new Walmart uniforms will bring upon them as the chain is only providing them with the vest.

Walmart’s current uniform consists of blue shirts and khakis but the company did not require collared shirts before. Other employees believe the new Walmart uniforms are a waste of money.

“Our registers and other equipment are slow and unreliable,” said one worker who also complained about the working conditions. He added that the retailer could be spendings its money more wisely.

The new dress code takes effect on September 29.

