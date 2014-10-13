TSLA News: How Much Does a Tesla P85D Cost?

Tesla Motors (TSLA) has announced the price of its new Tesla P85D.

The Tesla P85D will cost $122,090. This includes destination fees, but doesn’t take into account for tax breaks. The electric muscle car has two motors and a total horsepower of 691. The rear motor has 470 horsepower and the front motor has 221 horsepower, reports USA Today.

The Tesla P85D is able to go from zero mph to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. It can also make a quarter-mile run in 11.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 155 mph and its torque is 687 pound-feet, USA Today notes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first hinted at the Tesla P85D in a Tweet posted earlier this month. The CEO remained mum about what the new car was and rumors started flying. Included in those rumors were claims that the new vehicle would be all-wheel drive and self-driving.

TSLA shares were down 4% as of Monday afternoon.

