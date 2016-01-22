Flavor Swap: Lay’s Announces New Flavors Contest for 2016

FritoLay, which is owned by PepsiCo (PEP), has announced a new competition for Lay’s chips called “Flavor Swap”.

Flavor Swap is a competition for 2016 that will have current flavors of Lay’s potato chips competing against new flavors of chips. People can vote on which chips they think taste best and the winner will remain a part of the company’s offerings.

The contest to choose new flavors for Lay’s chips also has the potential to reward those that vote. The company is handing out $1,000 daily prizes and one person that votes will win $25,000. Voting can be done at FlavorSwap.com and the contest will last from Feb. 8 to March 21.

Here are the Lay’s flavors that will be competing in 2016.

Heat Flavor Swap: Lay's Flamin' Hot vs. all-new Lay's Fiery Roasted Habanero

Cheese Flavor Swap: Lay's Cheddar & Sour Cream vs. all-new Lay's Smoked Gouda & Chive

Barbecue Flavor Swap: Lay's Honey Barbecue vs. all-new Lay's Korean Barbecue

Spice Flavor Swap: Lay's Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper vs. all-new Lay's Kettle Cooked Olive Oil & Herbs

