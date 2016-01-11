Peach Messaging App: 6 Things to Know

Peach is a new messaging app that is soaring in popularity and InvestorPlace has collected a few things you should know about the social media service.

The Peach messaging app is currently available for download from the Apple (AAPL) App Store.

(AAPL) App Store. It was released on January 8.

The app has “Magic Words” that change how users communicate.

Typing “song” will share what you’re listening to and link the person to it on Apple Music or Spotify .

. The Peach messaging app requires iOS 8.3 or later and an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

It currently has a 4 stars out of 5 rating on the App Store.

