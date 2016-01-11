Peach Messaging App: 6 Things to Know

Peach is a new messaging app that is soaring in popularity and InvestorPlace has collected a few things you should know about the social media service.
- The Peach messaging app is currently available for download from the Apple (AAPL) App Store.
- It was released on January 8.
- The app has “Magic Words” that change how users communicate.
- Typing “song” will share what you’re listening to and link the person to it on Apple Music or Spotify.
- The Peach messaging app requires iOS 8.3 or later and an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.
- It currently has a 4 stars out of 5 rating on the App Store.
