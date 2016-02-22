2015 Tax Brackets – How Much Do You Owe?

Ah, tax season. It’s that time of year when we share far too much personal information with a government that, perhaps depressingly, already knows it all anyway … and then get irrationally happy when that same government refunds us money that we effectively lent them interest-free throughout the previous year.

But I digress.

One of the most misunderstood aspects of tax season are the tax brackets themselves. I’ll dig into the misconceptions today, as well as the actual tax rates for the 2015 tax year.

However, before looking at any numbers, here’s something you’ll want to keep in mind:

What Most People Forget About Tax Brackets

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard someone complain about making “too much” money and getting “bumped into a higher tax bracket.” The key point you have to remember here is that these are marginal tax rates. These tax brackets represent the tax rates you pay on every additional dollar, not every total dollar.

Let me explain again with an example. Let’s say you’re single person making a $450,000 salary. You are not paying 39.6% in taxes on that total. You are paying 39.6% only on the amounts over $413,200, which is where the previous tax bracket (35%) ends. So, your blended tax rate on the full $450,000 in income would be 30% (for the sake of simplicity, we’re assuming no deductions or exemptions).

Now, I consider 30% to be far too high of a rate for anyone, no matter how high their income. But it’s still a lot lower than the marginal bracket rate of 39.6%.

Bottom line, you should never worry about making “too much” money. Higher rates make that next dollar less valuable than the first, but you’re still coming out ahead.

So, with that in mind, let’s look at the different tax brackets for the 2015 tax year. Your bracket will depend on your marital status, but every American taxpayer will fall into one of the following buckets:

Tax Brackets: Single Taxpayer

This is for you lone wolves and lone she-wolves out there unburdened by the responsibilities of marriage:

Taxable Income Tax Rate $0 to $9,225 10% $9,226 to $37,450 15% $37,451 to $90,750 25% $90,751 to $189,300 28% $189,301 to $411,500 33% $411,501 to $413,200 35% $413,201 or more 39.6%

Tax Brackets: Married Filing Jointly or Qualifying Widow(er)

“Married Filing Jointly” is self-explanatory, but “Qualified Widow(er)” needs a little explaining. The tax rates for Married Filing Jointly are significantly lower than those of single taxpayers at most income levels. So imagine the shock that would come when, while still grieving your recently deceased husband or wife, you suddenly found yourself in a higher tax bracket due to your recent change of marital status … even while your income might have dropped by half or more. For two years following the year of the death of your spouse, you may claim “Qualifying Widow(er)” status and file at the tax brackets you would have were your spouse still alive.

Though as you might expect, there is a catch.

You must also have a dependent child to meet this qualification. So those taxpayers that lose their spouse but have no dependent children at home can unfortunately get slapped with a much higher tax bill in the year following their spouse’s death. This would be a particularly rude awakening in a situation where one spouse was the breadwinner and the other a homemaker… and it was the homemaker that passed away. The breadwinner might see their taxes nearly double after being pushed into the higher tax brackets of single tax payers.

At any rate, here are the tax brackets for Married Filing Jointly or Qualifying Widow(er) taxpayers:

Taxable Income Tax Rate $0 to $18,450 10% $18,451 to $74,900 15% $74,901 to $151,200 25% $151,201 to $230,450 28% $230,451 to $411,500 33% $411,501 to $464,850 35% $464,851 or more 39.6%

Married Filing Separately

For the vast majority of married Americans, it makes sense to file your taxes jointly. But there are situations where filing separately might make sense. Hopefully you wouldn’t find yourself in this situation, but if your spouse is cooking their tax books or refusing to file a return, filing separately can potentially shield you from criminal or civil actions by the IRS.

There are also situations where filing separately will allow you to write off expenses that you wouldn’t be able to write off together. For example, you can’t deduct health costs unless they account for more than 10% of your adjusted gross income. That’s an easier hurdle to reach on one income.

If you have doubts, try preparing your tax return both ways and go with whichever provides the bigger tax break.

With no more ado, here are the tax brackets for Married Filing Separately:

Taxable Income Tax Rate $0 to $9,225 10% $9,226 to $37,450 15% $37,451 to $75,600 25% $75,601 to $115,225 28% $115,226 to $205,750 33% $205,751 to $232,425 35% $232,426 or more 39.6%

Head of Household

And finally, we get to the Head of Household tax status. This one is actually a little complicated, but to keep it simple I’ll sum it up like this: You’re the head of household if you’re a single, widowed or divorced parent. You also have to be responsible for more than half the costs of keeping up your home, and in some cases caring for a non-child dependent (such as an elderly parent) might qualify you as a head of household.

But given that this is easily the most complicated definition of the four tax statuses, I’d recommend you read what the IRS has to say about it before claiming it on your tax return.

If you qualify, it’s generally preferable to claim head of household over single status, as the tax brackets are a little more favorable:

Taxable Income Tax Rate $0 to $13,150 10% $13,151 to $50,200 15% $50,201 to $129,600 25% $129,601 to $209,850 28% $209,851 to $411,500 33% $411,501 to $439,000 35% $439,001 or more 39.6%

For more information, check out IRS.gov.

