McDonald’s Uses Anime to Recruit Teens in Japan

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has launched a unique recruitment campaign overseas.
The burger chain created a video for potential employees in Japan that highlights the positivity in the McDonald’s workplace in the shape of a touching anime short.
The video features a teenage girl seeking employment and imagining what it would be like to work at McDonald’s. “Would you like to join us?” asks an employee in her fantasy.
She then imagines a warm learning experience at work where she makes several mistakes but manages to regain her composure and succeeds at establishing herself as a good worker with the help of veteran fast food workers.
The girl then snaps out of her fantasy and the beginning of the scene repeats itself, with a woman wearing a McDonald’s uniform greeting her with a smile, and asking if she would like to join them.
Check out the video below:
MCD stock is up 0.01% Tuesday.
