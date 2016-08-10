The 10 Best Small- and Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Small- and mid-cap stocks are known for their high risk, sure. But they’re also known as being excellent stocks to buy for their highflying potential, too.

That’s because these smaller companies tend to be undercovered, and without that attention, they often tend to be undervalued for long periods of time. As a result, if you’re looking for the best stocks to buy to outperform the market … well, it pays to go small.

Right now, the major U.S. blue-chip indices are trading at all-time highs. Yet the Russell 2000 small-cap index is 5% off its all-time highs. This further suggests that small- and mid-cap stocks are a value right now.

Today, we’re going to look at 10 such stocks that are either underloved right now, or are just flying under the radar as they usually do. Consider these some of the best stocks to buy to outperform the market over the next few months.

