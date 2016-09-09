10 Growth Stocks That Will Outrun Google

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is one of the most well-diversified technology companies in the world.

It has always been a dominant internet search business, but over the last five years it has evolved into mobile search, mobile operating system, application, map and even internet juggernaut. Fact is that Alphabet has its hand in just about everything, even self-driving cars and healthcare, and that diversification has helped GOOGL stock soar 200% over the last five years.

Nowadays, GOOGL supports a market capitalization near $550 billion, just shy of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). With expected growth of 18% this year and 15% next year, one could figure that GOOGL stock might go even higher.

With that said, GOOGL clearly looks impressive, but believe it or not, there are 10 established companies that are growing even faster, and might be better investment opportunities.

