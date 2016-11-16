16 Best Stocks to Buy Under President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has, against all odds, been elected the 45th president of the United States of America. And while the broader-market reaction looks violently negative, not all is lost — far from it. There are many winners, and thus many strong stocks to buy once the dust settles.

All things considered equal, the U.S. stock market and the economy have likely set their course for the next few years, as is usually the case. But there are enough clear differences in the two politicians’ platforms that we can use to determine some select groups of the market — and even specific stocks to buy — that will benefit from either candidate’s victory.

As it stands now, a Trump victory will put attention on infrastructure, privatization of certain segments of the economy and evening the playing field for American companies to compete against cheaper international markets.

With that in mind, these are the 16 best stocks to buy when Donald Trump relocates from Trump Tower to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Next Page