Buy Macy’s Inc (M) Stock for Some Christmas Cheer

Forgive the cliche, but Macy's stock is a stocking stuffer

By Serge Berger, Head Trader & Strategist, The Steady Trader  |  Nov 29, 2016, 8:27 am EST
Serge Berger

Shares of brick-and-mortar retailer Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have traded in a choppy fashion this year, but they’re still higher by more than 23% in 2016. The initial post-election rally in Macy’s stock increasingly looks overdone, but shares might see further gains in coming months.

Buy Macy’s Inc (M) Stock for Some Christmas CheerLike plenty of Americans, I enjoy the tradition of catching some of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade each year, if only for a few minutes. As a trader and investor, however, I am more interested in catching the other Macy’s Thanksgiving tradition — the CNBC interview of Macy’s CEO and chairman Terry Lundgren on black Friday.

This year, Lundgren made the case for the continued existence of brick-and-mortar stores such as Macy’s and the importance of both the physical and online presence. While this is nothing new, in conversations I have been having with investors this year, it has become increasingly clear that many of them view the (physical store) retail industry as dead.

As a somewhat of a retailer stock aficionado, I respectfully disagree. I believe a successful integration and mix of online and physical stores that also allows for maximum profitability is the model of the future.

To get right to the point, I believe that Macy’s stock could be well-positioned to flourish in this new environment.

Macy’s Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that M stock after a steady multi-year rise topped in July 2015 and began a sharp and precipitous drop that did not bottom until this past May.

Along the way, the stock broke just about any technical support area except for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from the 2009 lows up into the 2015 highs.

mweekly
Click to Enlarge

From this angle, Macy’s stock still looks plenty broken but the year-to-date sideways chop may be a better base from which the stock could ultimately push higher from again.

