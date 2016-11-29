Buy Macy’s Inc (M) Stock for Some Christmas Cheer

Shares of brick-and-mortar retailer Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) have traded in a choppy fashion this year, but they’re still higher by more than 23% in 2016. The initial post-election rally in Macy’s stock increasingly looks overdone, but shares might see further gains in coming months.

Like plenty of Americans, I enjoy the tradition of catching some of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade each year, if only for a few minutes. As a trader and investor, however, I am more interested in catching the other Macy’s Thanksgiving tradition — the CNBC interview of Macy’s CEO and chairman Terry Lundgren on black Friday.

This year, Lundgren made the case for the continued existence of brick-and-mortar stores such as Macy’s and the importance of both the physical and online presence. While this is nothing new, in conversations I have been having with investors this year, it has become increasingly clear that many of them view the (physical store) retail industry as dead.

As a somewhat of a retailer stock aficionado, I respectfully disagree. I believe a successful integration and mix of online and physical stores that also allows for maximum profitability is the model of the future.

To get right to the point, I believe that Macy’s stock could be well-positioned to flourish in this new environment.

Macy’s Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that M stock after a steady multi-year rise topped in July 2015 and began a sharp and precipitous drop that did not bottom until this past May.

Along the way, the stock broke just about any technical support area except for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from the 2009 lows up into the 2015 highs.



From this angle, Macy’s stock still looks plenty broken but the year-to-date sideways chop may be a better base from which the stock could ultimately push higher from again.

