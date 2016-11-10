Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) has launched its 2016 Black Friday deals.

In order to gear up for the holiday season, the retail giant has released a number of ads that promote the sales it is issuing during the busy late-November day. One of the deals that kids will be excited about is a trampoline that retails for $79.

Additionally, you can get an Acer laptop for less than $300, as well as a great deal for a 65-inch Hitachi 4K Ultra HDTV for $599, marking a $400 discount. The Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle with an extra controller is $20 cheaper at $279.

The new Apple TV (the 4th generation) comes equipped with 32GB and you can get it for $112.49. Alternately, you can buy the 64GB version for $149.99, which is $50 cheaper than its original Walmart price.

Among the items that will be in stock at the store’s multiple locations, there are nearly 2 million tablets and computer games, 3 million video games, as well as 1.5 million TVs that you can get in store and online.

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is another worthwhile deal as it will only be $119, while the iPad Mini 2 with 32 GB of storage will be $199, which is significantly better than its previous $269 price tag.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, these and more deals will be available to the public throughout the holiday season as Christmas quickly approaches.

WMT shares gained 0.6% Thursday.

