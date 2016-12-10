10 Best Stocks for Retirement Investors

The stock market has rallied strongly since the election, and the Federal Reserve is officially on track to increase interest rates over time. Retirees are benefitting from higher stock portfolio values and the prospects for higher payouts in their bond portfolios.

But they shouldn’t forget about dividend-paying stocks. They could grow less appealing over time as bond payouts rise, but that could also mean opportunity as they lose favor. Below are 10 stocks that are laser focused on sustaining and growing their dividend yields over time.

And generally (and if not otherwise noted), the below companies also sport reasonable valuations when also taking their growth prospects into account.

Next Page