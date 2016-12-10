The 10 Best Stocks to Buy for 2017: The Experts’ Picks

There are a lot of changes coming when December becomes January: A new year, a new president … and a new edition of InvestorPlace’s annual Best Stocks contest.

The markets have a lot to digest at the start of the year, with December’s Federal Reserve interest rate increase, a lengthy bull market and, of course, whatever changes are in store once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Trying to estimate what a stock will look like by the end of 2017 isn’t an easy proposition, but our 10 experts are up to the task in the 10 Best Stocks for 2017 contest, digging into a variety of sectors to offer what they think will be the best stocks of the new year.

The final count included stocks of all sizes across a variety of businesses, from online travel to lithium products.

But we’ve kept you waiting long enough. Here are our 10 experts’ picks for the 10 best stocks to buy for 2017 … and an added bonus this year: a pick voted in by InvestorPlace readers.

