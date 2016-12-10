10 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 10 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Tesoro Corporation (TSO) declines this week from a D to a F. Tesoro Corporation is an independent company that refines crude oil, sells refined products in bulk and sells motor fuels on the retail market. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum.

Tesoro Logistics LP's (TLLP) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week's C. Tesoro Logistics LP acquires, owns, operates and develops crude oil and refined products logistics assets. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

This is a rough week for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. operates a system of refined product pipelines and distribution terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) earns a F this week, moving down from last week's grade of D. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and earnings momentum.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise.

This week, YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D's (YPF) rating worsens to a F from the company's D rating a week ago. YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D is an energy company operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain with market positions across the domestic upstream and downstream segments. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's C to a D. Cenovus Energy Inc. operates in oil projects and in the production of natural gas and crude oil. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's C drops to a D. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is mainly engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and gas in Egypt and Yemen. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.