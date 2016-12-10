10 Pharmaceuticals Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 10 Pharmaceuticals stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's D to a F. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients in the United States, Canada and Israel. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

This week, Perrigo Co. Plc (PRGO) drops from a D to a F rating. Perrigo Co. Plc manufactures, distributes and markets pharmaceutical and nutritional products. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow.

Dermira Inc (DERM) declines this week from a C to a D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) slips from a C to a D this week. Horizon Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing innovative medicines to target unmet therapeutic needs in arthritis, pain and inflammatory diseases. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum.

This is a rough week for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A (SCMP). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs based on prostones, a class of compounds derived from functional fatty acids that occur naturally in the human body.

Innoviva, Inc.'s (INVA) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week's C. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's D drops to a F. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare product company in the United States. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and return on equity.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and free cash flow.

Aradigm Corporation (ARDM) earns a F this week, moving down from last week's grade of D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This week, Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A's (ACST) rating worsens to a F from the company's D rating a week ago. Acasti Pharma Inc. Class A is a pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for cardiovascular diseases. The company also gets F's in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.