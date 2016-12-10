10 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 10 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) takes a hit this week. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MXIM stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SEDG stock.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) slips from a D to a F this week. Canadian Solar Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar cell and solar module products that convert sunlight into electricity. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CSIQ stock.

Trina Solar Ltd. Sponsored ADR’s (TSL) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. Trina Solar Ltd. Sponsored ADR designs, develops, manufactures and sells photovoltaic modules. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TSL stock.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SPIL) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s B drops to a D. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR provides semiconductor packaging and testing services. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPIL stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR (HIMX) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Himax Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR designs and manufactures integrated circuits. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HIMX stock.

This week, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Sponsored ADR (ASX) drops from a C to a D rating. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Sponsored ADR is an independent provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ASX stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a F. Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the design, assembly, sale, and installation of capital equipment and related consumables used in the manufacture of wafers, primarily for the solar and semiconductor industries. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ASYS stock.

This is a rough week for Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SUNW stock.

This week, United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR’s (UMC) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR is a semiconductor wafer foundry that provides wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UMC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.