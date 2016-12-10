10 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 10 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and modules for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency, microwave, and millimeterwave spectrum. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MTSI stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s (SEDG) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SEDG stock.

This is a rough week for Trina Solar Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TSL). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Trina Solar Ltd. Sponsored ADR designs, develops, manufactures and sells photovoltaic modules. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TSL stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) takes a hit this week. CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets chemical vapor deposition equipment, annealing furnaces, and etching systems. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CVV stock.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (SPIL) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR provides semiconductor packaging and testing services. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPIL stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR (HIMX) slips from a C to a D this week. Himax Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR designs and manufactures integrated circuits. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HIMX stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the design, assembly, sale, and installation of capital equipment and related consumables used in the manufacture of wafers, primarily for the solar and semiconductor industries. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ASYS stock.

This week, AIXTRON SE Sponsored ADR (AIXG) drops from a D to a F rating. AIXTRON SE Sponsored ADR provides deposition equipment, such as that used in lighting, fiber optic communication systems, and mobile telephone applications, to the semiconductor industry. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AIXG stock.

GigPeak, Inc. (GIG) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. GigPeak, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer of electronic engines for the optically connected digital world. The company also gets F’s in earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GIG stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR (UMC) declines this week from a C to a D. United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR is a semiconductor wafer foundry that provides wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UMC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.