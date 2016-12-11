11 Life Sciences Tools & Services Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 11 Life Sciences Tools & Services stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) drops from a C to a D rating. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. manufactures and sells products to assist in the pharmaceutical, academic, and other related research and industrial markets. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TMO stock.

Waters Corporation (WAT) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer that designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry instrument systems, and support products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WAT stock.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (Q) declines this week from a C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of Q stock.

ICON Plc’s (ICLR) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. ICON Plc provides contract clinical research services to the global pharmaceutical industry. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ICLR stock.

INC Research Holdings, Inc. Class A (INCR) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INCR stock.

This week, Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (A) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Agilent Technologies, Inc. serves the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries by designing and producing bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of A stock.

QIAGEN NV (QGEN) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. QIAGEN NV provides sample and assay technologies. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of QGEN stock.

VWR Corp. (VWR) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VWR stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) slips from a C to a D this week. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. develops diagnostic systems for bacterial infections. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AXDX stock.

This is a rough week for Bruker Corporation (BRKR). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and serves proprietary life science and materials research systems based on its core technology platforms, including X-ray technologies, magnetic resonance technologies, mass spectrometry technologies, optical emission spectroscopy and infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BRKR stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) takes a hit this week. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has developed a novel approach to studying the synthesis and regulation of DNA, RNA and protein. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PACB stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.