11 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 11 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Tesoro Corporation (TSO) slips from a D to a F this week. Tesoro Corporation is an independent company that refines crude oil, sells refined products in bulk and sells motor fuels on the retail market. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) declines this week from a C to a D. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. is involved in natural gas processing, transportation and marketing operations, and sells propane and propane-related products and services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and free cash flow.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) earns a F this week, moving down from last week's grade of D. The company also gets F's in earnings surprise and earnings momentum.

This week, Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) drops from a C to a D rating. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise.

This week, Columbia Pipeline Partners LP's (CPPL) rating worsens to a D from the company's B rating a week ago. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D (YPF) takes a hit this week. YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D is an energy company operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain with market positions across the domestic upstream and downstream segments. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week's D to a F. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and free cash flow.

Frontline Ltd.'s (FRO) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week's D. Frontline Ltd. owns a fleet of very large crude carriers and Suezmax tankers that transport crude oil and oil products between ports. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow.

This is a rough week for Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp. (CETC). The company's rating falls to D from the previous week's C. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (SXE) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's C drops to a D. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.