12 Chemicals Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 12 Chemicals stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This is a strong week for Praxair, Inc. (PX). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Praxair, Inc. supplies gas to industries primarily located in North and South America. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PX stock.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets of specialty ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BCPC stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (MTX) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products and supporting systems and services. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MTX stock.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD) improves from a C to a B rating this week. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a global chemical and life sciences company, with businesses that include agriculture and industrial biotechnology, chemistry, biology, materials science and manufacturing. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DD stock.

The rating of Dow Chemical Company (DOW) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Dow Chemical Company is involved with the manufacture and sale of specialized products and services, such as chemicals, plastic materials, and agricultural products, as well as property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DOW stock.

This week, FMC Corporation (FMC) pushes up from a B to a A rating. FMC Corporation operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FMC stock.

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Hawkins, Inc. formulates, manufactures, blends, distributes, and sells reagent grade laboratory chemicals and industrial chemicals. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HWKN stock.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. H.B. Fuller Company manufactures and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, paints, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FUL stock.

This week, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Class B’s (SQM) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Class B produces and distributes fertilizers, iodine, lithium and other industrial chemicals. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SQM stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RYAM stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces titanium dioxide pigments. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KRO stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) improves from a C to a B rating this week. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and decorative and building products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OMN stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.