12 Internet Software & Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 12 Internet Software & Services stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BABA stock.

This week, IAC/InterActiveCorp.’s (IAC) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IAC stock.

This week, eBay Inc. (EBAY) drops from a C to a D rating. EBay Inc. is a web-based consumer-to-consumer company in the online auction and shopping industry with operations localized in over thirty countries. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EBAY stock.

Instructure, Inc.’s (INST) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INST stock.

Channeladvisor Corporation (ECOM) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ECOM stock.

Box, Inc. Class A (BOX) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Box, Inc. Class A is a container leasing company based on total assets. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BOX stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Pandora Media, Inc. (P) takes a hit this week. Pandora Media, Inc. offers radio stations available to stream on computers and mobile phones. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of P stock.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GOGO stock.

Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) declines this week from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRCM stock.

This is a rough week for 21Vianet Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (VNET). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. 21Vianet Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services in the People’’s Republic of China. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VNET stock.

China Finance Online Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (JRJC) slips from a C to a F this week. China Finance Online Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR provides integrated financial products and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JRJC stock.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. The company also gets F’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYRN stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.