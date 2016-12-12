12 Machinery Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 12 Machinery stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets systems that apply adhesives, sealants, and coatings to consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NDSN stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. RBC Bearings Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of bearing products, including precision plain, roller, and ball bearings. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ROLL stock.

Tennant Company (TNC) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Tennant Company engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing cleaning solutions worldwide. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TNC stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc.’s (NPO) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NPO stock.

The rating of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. Lydall, Inc. develops and manufactures engineered materials for a variety of applications. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LDL stock.

This week, AGCO Corporation (AGCO) pushes up from a C to a B rating. AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AGCO stock.

This is a strong week for Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Omega Flex, Inc. manufactures flexible metal hose. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OFLX stock.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) improves from a C to a B rating this week. The company also gets A’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BRSS stock.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Kennametal Inc. manufactures, purchases, and distributes tools, tooling systems, and solutions to the metalworking, mining, oil, and energy industries. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KMT stock.

This week, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s (BGG) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Briggs & Stratton Corporation produces air-cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, in addition to designing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing these products for original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BGG stock.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Harsco Corporation is an industrial services and engineered products company. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HSC stock.

This week, Energy Recovery, Inc.’s (ERII) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Energy Recovery, Inc. develops and manufactures energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ERII stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.