13 Machinery Stocks to Buy Now

13 Machinery stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Nordson Corporation (NDSN) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets systems that apply adhesives, sealants, and coatings to consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NDSN stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) improves from a C to a B rating this week. RBC Bearings Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of bearing products, including precision plain, roller, and ball bearings. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ROLL stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NPO stock.

This week, Kadant Inc.’s (KAI) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment used in the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KAI stock.

This is a strong week for Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Omega Flex, Inc. manufactures flexible metal hose. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OFLX stock.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Barnes Group Inc. is an international logistical services company and a manufacturer of aerospace and industrial components. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of B stock.

Timken Company (TKR) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Timken Company is a developer, manufacturer, marketer and vendor of products for friction management and power transmission, alloy steels and steel components. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TKR stock.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.’s (BRSS) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. The company also gets A’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BRSS stock.

The rating of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PLOW stock.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Kennametal Inc. manufactures, purchases, and distributes tools, tooling systems, and solutions to the metalworking, mining, oil, and energy industries. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KMT stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Briggs & Stratton Corporation produces air-cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, in addition to designing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing these products for original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BGG stock.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides wireless network component and end-to-end wireless network solutions. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARCW stock.

The rating of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. makes agricultural equipment for clients worldwide. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARTW stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.