13 Software Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 13 Software stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This is a rough week for SAP SE Sponsored ADR (SAP). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. SAP SE Sponsored ADR sells licenses for software solutions and related support services, in addition to offering consulting, training and other services for its software solutions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SAP stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides the communications services and digital content marketplaces with multi-channel transaction management solutions. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SNCR stock.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. Verint Systems Inc. provides analytic solutions for communications, interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VRNT stock.

This week, Globant SA (GLOB) drops from a C to a D rating. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GLOB stock.

Changyou.com Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (CYOU) slips from a C to a D this week. Changyou.com Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A develops and operates online games in China. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYOU stock.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is a global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DSGX stock.

Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) declines this week from a D to a F. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RUBI stock.

This week, Materialise NV Sponsored ADR’s (MTLS) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MTLS stock.

eFuture Holding, Inc.’s (EFUT) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. EFuture Holding, Inc. provides integrated software and services to retail and consumer goods industries in the People’s Republic of China. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EFUT stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Attunity Ltd (ATTU) takes a hit this week. Attunity Ltd provides information availability software solutions for real-time data integration, application release automation, and managed file transfer. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATTU stock.

Datawatch Corporation (DWCH) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. Datawatch Corporation provides business intelligence/enterprise reporting, data transformation, and support center solutions. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DWCH stock.

This week, Majesco’s (MJCO) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MJCO stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Zynga Inc. Class A (ZNGA) takes a hit this week. Zynga Inc. Class A develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ZNGA stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.