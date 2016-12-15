15 Insurance Stocks to Buy Now

15 Insurance stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd’s (WTM) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WTM stock.

Chubb Limited (CB) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Chubb Limited provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals around the world. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CB stock.

This week, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ACGL stock.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. American Financial Group, Inc. is engaged in property and casualty insurance. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AFG stock.

Allstate Corporation (ALL) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Allstate Corporation is engaged in the personal property and casualty insurance business, as well as the life insurance, retirement, and investment products business. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ALL stock.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Aflac Incorporated primarily sells supplemental health and life insurance in the United States and Japan. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AFL stock.

This is a strong week for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company in the United States, which operates in five business segments: specialty insurance, regional property casualty insurance, alternative markets, reinsurance and international. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WRB stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AGII stock.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s (AXS) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Axis Capital Holdings Limited provides various insurance and reinsurance products to worldwide operations. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AXS stock.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. ProAssurance Corporation provides medical and other professional liability insurance products to individuals and institutions engaged in the delivery of healthcare in the United States. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PRA stock.

The rating of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Principal Financial Group, Inc. offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a range of financial products and services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PFG stock.

Unum Group (UNM) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UNM stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. offers property and casualty insurance products and services the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SIGI stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Class A (GLRE) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Class A offers property and casualty reinsurance with a differentiated reinsurance and investment strategy. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GLRE stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Kingstone Companies, Inc. offers homeowners, automobile, fire, canine legal liability, business owner, and umbrella coverages. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KINS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.