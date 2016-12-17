17 Metals & Mining Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 17 Metals & Mining stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a B to a A. Franco-Nevada Corporation is a resource royalty and investment company. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum.

This week, Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR (RIO) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR is an international mining group whose business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited's (AEM) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week's B. Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited produces, explores for, and develops gold. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum.

This week, BHP Billiton Plc Sponsored ADR's (BBL) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. BHP Billiton Plc Sponsored ADR is a natural resources company that is engaged in the petroleum, aluminum, base metals, iron ore, diamonds, specialty products, stainless steel materials, manganese, metallurgical coal, and energy coal sectors. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions.

Handy & Harman Ltd. (HNH) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Handy & Harman Ltd. produces steel products, roofing supplies, and metal joining products. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is engaged in manufacturing and selling custom-engineered equipment in a global marketplace. The company also gets A's in sales growth and free cash flow.

This is a strong week for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP). The company's rating climbs to B from the previous week's C. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Barrick Gold Corporation makes and sells gold, and is involved with related activities such as exploration and mine development.

The rating of Vedanta Limited Sponsored ADR (VEDL) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

Mesabi Trust (MSB) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week's grade of B. Mesabi Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings momentum, and return on equity.

Coeur Mining, Inc.'s (CDE) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week's B. Coeur Mining, Inc. explores, develops, operates, and/or owns silver and gold mining properties and companies. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

This is a strong week for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRI). The company's rating climbs to A from the previous week's B. Silver Standard Resources Inc. is a silver exploration company focused on acquiring and developing silver resources on a global basis. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) improves from a B to a A rating this week. Alamos Gold Inc. acquires, explores, develops and produces gold. The company also gets A's in sales growth.

This week, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Endeavour Silver Corp. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and free cash flow.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Kinross Gold Corporation is involved in the exploration, development, and production of gold in countries located around the world. The company also gets A's in earnings surprise.

This week, Alexco Resource Corp.'s (AXU) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, primarily in Yukon Territory. The company also gets A's in earnings surprise and free cash flow.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.