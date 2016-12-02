2 Beaten-Down Funds to Buy and 3 to Avoid

2016 has been a crazy year—so it’s no surprise closed-end funds (CEFs) have been offering crazy returns.

As we’ll see in a moment, the best fund is up over 50%, which crushes just about every unleveraged ETF and mutual fund out there. Plus, that fund pays a whopping 7.6% yield—which is pretty typical for CEFs. If you bought in when it was at its 52-week low, you would have been getting an unbelievable 14.7% yield throughout 2016, while also seeing your portfolio’s market value go up and up.

This is the power of getting into the right CEF at the right time, and it shouldn’t be ignored.

But even after its huge run-up, buying this fund, and funds like it, would give you over $76,000 in annual income on a million-dollar nest egg, compared to a depressing $26,000 if you put that money in US Treasuries instead.

Of course, there have been plenty of losers this year, too, and those losers scare off many investors. The worst CEF fell 28%. Fortunately, its dividend payouts still helped offset the price declines, so holders of the fund are really down just 22% for 2016. Still, that’s awful in a year when the S&P 500 rose by double digits.

So the key question for 2017 is: how do you avoid drops like these while getting into the winners before they take off?

It may sound difficult, but it’s not impossible.

At our Contrarian Income Report service, we’ve been recommending a basket of CEFs in diversified asset groups, including bonds, stocks and real estate across various sectors.

For 2016, our CEF picks have returned 12.7%, and if you bought all of them right now, your average dividend yield would be 8.4%. Of course, that means the yield was even higher for many of the funds when we first picked them.

How did we get such high returns and a high income stream, too?

It boils down to selectively picking funds with proven track records when they’re priced right, then diving into factors like past performance, management quality, the characteristics of the portfolio and our future market outlook.

This isn’t as easy as simply reinvesting dividends from stocks like AT&T Inc. ( T ) or Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ), but it also means getting an income stream that’s 87% higher than those telco stocks from a portfolio that’s diversified across hundreds of companies and a dozen sectors.

And if we take a look at both the best and worst CEFs of 2016, we see one common theme: highly concentrated funds were the biggest winners and losers, again teaching us that diversification is key if you want to build a portfolio that outperforms the market and minimizes volatility…

Next Page