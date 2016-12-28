2016 Celebrity Deaths List: Stars Who Left Us This Year

The year is almost to an end and InvestorPlace has collected a 2016 celebrity deaths list to remember those that are gone.
Here is a the 2016 celebrity deaths list for the year, as collected from Just Jared.
- Jason Wingreen
- Vimos Zsigmond
- Craig Strickland
- Pierre Boulez
- David Bowie
- Michael Galeota
- Alan Rickman
- Rene Angelil
- Dan Haggerty
- Glenn Frey
- Abe Vigoda
- Signe Toly Anderson
- Joe Alaskey
- Maurice White
- Dave Mirra
- Katie May
- Antonin Scalia
- Lex Mcallister
- George Gaynes
- Big Ang
- Harper Lee
- Tony Burton
- George Kennedy
- Joey Frank
- Nancy Reagan
- George Martin
- Keith merson
- Frank Sinatra Jr.
- Larry Drake
- Tray Walker
- Rob Ford
- Phife Dawg
- Ken Howard
- Gary Shandling
- David Smyrl
- Patty Duke
- Merle Haggard
- Daisy Lewllyn
- Will Smith (Football Player)
- David Gest
- Doris Roberts
- Joanie Laurer
- Prince
- Michelle McNamara
- Billy Paul
- Ron Brace
- William Schallert
- Buy Clark
- Morley Safer
- John Berry
- Alan Young
- Muhammad Ali
- Kimbo Slice
- Gordie Howe
- Michu Meszaros
- Fred Caruso
- Morgan Guilbert
- Ron lester
- Alejandro Fuentes
- Antion Yelchin
- Ralph Stanley
- Bill Cummingham
- Pat Summit
- Zurlon Tipton
- Elie Wiesel
- Michael Cimino
- Sydney Schanberg
- Jerry Greer
- Nate Thurmond
- Garry Marshall
- Mis Cleo
- Antonio Armstrong
- David Huddleston
- John Saunders
- Kenny Baker
- Matt Roberts
- Lou Pearlman
- Sonia Rykiel
- Nick Thomas
- Jaun Gabriel
- Gene Wilder
- Jon Polito
- Jerry Heller
- Alesix Arquette
- Kim McGuire
- Chairman Carr
- Shawty Lo
- Bill Nunn
- Jose Fernandez
- Arnold Palmer
- Gary Glasberg
- Anges Nixion
- Tommy Ford
- Dylan Reider
- Richard Nicoll
- Kevin Meaney
- Steve Dillion
- Cecilia Hart
- Bobby Vee
- Leonard Cohen
- Robert Vaughn
- Leon Russel
- Gwen Ifill
- Sharon Jones
- Florence Henderson
- Ron Glass
- Keo Woolford
- Joe McKnight
- Alice Drummond
- Peter Vaughan
- Greg Lake
- John Glenn
- Joseph Mascolo
- Alan Thicke
- Bernard Fox
- Craig Sager
- Zsa Zsa Gober
- Dick Latessa
- Andrew Dorff
- Valerie Fairman
- Franca Sozzani
- Joey Boots
- Rick Parfitt
- George Michael
- Tricia Lynn McCauley
- Carrie Fisher
Follow this link to learn more about those on the 2016 celebrity deaths list.
Here’s hoping this 2016 celebrity deaths list doesn’t need updated in the few days we have left in the year.
Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.