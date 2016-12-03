3 Chemicals Stocks to Buy Now

3 Chemicals stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Dow Chemical Company (DOW) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Dow Chemical Company is involved with the manufacture and sale of specialized products and services, such as chemicals, plastic materials, and agricultural products, as well as property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DOW stock.

This is a strong week for Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. Hawkins, Inc. formulates, manufactures, blends, distributes, and sells reagent grade laboratory chemicals and industrial chemicals. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HWKN stock.

This week, Olin Corporation’s (OLN) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Olin Corporation manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OLN stock.

