3 Consumer Finance Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 3 Consumer Finance stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) drops from a D to a F rating. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OMF stock.

China Lending Corporation (CLDC) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CLDC stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) declines this week from a C to a D. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is a specialty finance company engaged in purchasing and servicing retail automobile contracts originated mainly by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CPSS stock.

