3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Now

The Dow Jones Industrials Index has hit new record highs. The long-awaited Dow Jones 20,000 level is finally upon us. It feels like a lifetime ago when the Dow first hit 10k. It’s no surprise that investors are in a jubilant holiday mood as 2016 ends with a stunning push higher.

However, those gains have laid some traps for 2017. Record prices for an index often indicate that at least some of the member companies within that index are reaching frothy prices. And 2016 is no exception to the pattern.

The bull market is now ending its seventh year. U.S. corporate earnings have been more or less flat since 2011. The economy has picked up a little strength, but it’s hardly roaring. The latest rally is based on Donald Trump enthusiasm. But political gains often evaporate; the market will face a big test after Jan. 20 when Trump promises get put to the test.

With all that in mind, here’s three of the more risky Dow stocks to sell now heading into 2017.

