3 Electrical Equipment Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 3 Electrical Equipment stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

Hubbell Incorporated Class B (HUBB) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Hubbell Incorporated Class B engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HUBB stock.

ABB Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ABB) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. ABB Ltd. Sponsored ADR provides power and automation technologies that are designed to improve performance and lower the environmental impact for customers in the utility and industrial sectors. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ABB stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s (OESX) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and implements energy management systems. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OESX stock.

