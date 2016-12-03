3 Energy Equipment & Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 3 Energy Equipment & Services stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s (ICD) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ICD stock.

Noble Corporation plc’s (NE) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. Noble Corporation plc is an offshore drilling contractor, engineer, and consultant for the oil and gas industry. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NE stock.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (ESES) declines this week from a D to a F. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ESES stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.