3 Energy Equipment & Services Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 3 Energy Equipment & Services stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) drops from a D to a F rating. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a global offshore oil and gas drilling contractor. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DO stock.

Tesco Corporation (TESO) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. Tesco Corporation designs, manufactures, and delivers technology-based solutions for the upstream energy industry. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TESO stock.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (ESES) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ESES stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.