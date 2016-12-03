3 Food & Staples Retailing Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 3 Food & Staples Retailing stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) drops from a C to a D rating. PriceSmart, Inc. owns and manages international merchandising businesses. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PSMT stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WBA stock.

This week, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.’s (NGVC) rating worsens to a F from the company’s D rating a week ago. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores in the United States. The company also gets F’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NGVC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.