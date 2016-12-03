3 Gas Utilities Stocks to Buy Now

3 Gas Utilities stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week’s B. National Fuel Gas Company is an integrated natural gas company with operations in all segments of the natural gas industry, including utility, pipeline and storage, exploration and production, and marketing operations. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NFG stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. markets and distributes energy-related products. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPH stock.

Gas Natural Inc. (EGAS) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Gas Natural Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EGAS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.