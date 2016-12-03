3 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 3 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation engages in the development, marketing, sale, and management of vacation ownership and related products in the United States and internationally. The company also gets A’s in earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VAC stock.

This week, Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. (ISLE) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. develops, owns, and operates branded gaming facilities and related lodging and entertainment facilities in markets throughout the United States and internationally. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ISLE stock.

Bojangles, Inc. (BOJA) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BOJA stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.