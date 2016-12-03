3 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure Stocks to Sell Now

The ratings of 3 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure stocks are down this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

DineEquity, Inc. (DIN) declines this week from a C to a D. DineEquity, Inc. owns and operates two casual-dining family restaurant concepts. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DIN stock.

This week, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) drops from a C to a D rating. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LOCO stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest casino entertainment company. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CZR stock.

