3 Household Durables Stocks to Buy Now

3 Household Durables stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Hooker Furniture Corporation’s (HOFT) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Hooker Furniture Corporation supplies wood, metal, and upholstered furniture for various home applications. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HOFT stock.

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LGIH stock.

This week, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Class A’s (CHCI) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Class A is a real estate development and construction services company. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CHCI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.