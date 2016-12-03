3 Machinery Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 3 Machinery stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of B. Lindsay Corporation manufactures and markets center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, as well as large diameter steel tubing, for use to irrigate agricultural crops. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LNN stock.

Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FLS stock.

This week, Actuant Corporation Class A’s (ATU) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Actuant Corporation Class A is a global manufacturer of industrial products and systems for the energy, electrical, engineered solutions, and other industrial markets. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATU stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.