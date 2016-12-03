3 Pharmaceuticals Stocks to Buy Now

3 Pharmaceuticals stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Johnson & Johnson manufactures health care products and provides related services for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and diagnostics markets. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JNJ stock.

This week, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets proprietary drugs for the treatment of central nervous system diseases and disorders. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SUPN stock.

Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AKAO stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.