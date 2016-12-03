3 “Preferred” Dividends for Secure 6% Yields

If you could earn 5% to 6% in income every year from a stock you don’t have to watch … you’d hold it today, right?

Well, if you don’t already, here’s your wake-up call.

Preferred stocks are a rarely talked about type of corporate equity that packs a one-two punch of high yield and low volatility. But that’s not why they’re called “preferred” – that moniker comes from the fact that preferred dividends take priority over common shares’ dividends, and must be paid out first. If a company wants to cut or suspend its payouts, it must do so to common shares before preferred shares.

And better still, if the preferred stock is cumulative, a company that has suspended its dividends must pay out any unpaid dividends on preferreds before it can resume paying a dividend on its common stock.

Not a bad deal for shareholders!

A few other must-know traits of preferred stocks:

They pay out a fixed dividend, similar to a bond’s coupon rate.

Preferreds do not have voting rights, just like bonds.

Some preferred stocks are actually callable, meaning the issuing company can “call” them back by purchasing them at their par value – the price at which they were issued.

But again, what really draws all the investors to the yard are preferreds’ yields, which typically sit at 5% or higher, at such low, low volatility. To give you an example of how little preferred shares move, here’s a look at the three-year returns for JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) and the company’s Series B preferred shares.

Chart Courtesy of Morningstar

But for as relatively safe as preferred stocks are, there’s always more safety in numbers.

Which is why if you want to leverage the power of preferred shares, you should consider doing so using exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which will deliver instant diversification without sacrificing any of that supple yield.

Next Page