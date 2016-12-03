3 Reasons Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is STILL a Good Buy

For traders that want to invest in the semiconductor industry, there is certainly no shortage of options. However, this year there was one standout player in the sector: Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). Over the last 12 months, Nvidia stock has jumped a whopping 231% and its earnings results turned heads.

Typically, a stock that has seen such an impressive run-up over the course of just a few months is one to avoid as there is an inevitable slowdown on the horizon. For Nvidia stock however, this may not ring true.

While its unlikely that shareholders will see another year of 200%-plus gains, NVDA stock’s rally may not be over. The company has seen its share price rise for good reason, and its promising future in the semiconductor industry means that it could still be a good investment for those who missed the boat during the past year.

Three Reasons NVDA Stock Is Still a Good Buy

Autonomous Vehicles

One of the big reasons to buy and hold Nvidia stock is the company’s presence in the automobile industry. Cars are becoming more technologically advanced and most agree that we will see a massive shift toward self-driving vehicles over the next decade. NVDA stock is likely to ride that wave alongside the automakers that are investing in autonomous driving because the company has made itself a leader in producing hardware for self-driving vehicles.

Nvidia’s Drive PX2 system is already being used by over 80 automakers to power their autonomous vehicle efforts. NVDA also partnered with China’s Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) to create a comprehensive self-driving platform. This is a huge step forward for Nvidia stock, not only because it brings together two powerhouses in the industry, but because it will make NVDA’s offerings compatible with both U.S. and Chinese systems which could create a strategic advantage.

Autonomous vehicles developed in China will have to deal with much more difficult traffic situations, so adjusting the cars for use in the U.S. will be much easier than trying to do it the other way. Not only that, but many analysts believe that China will turn out to have an even larger market for autonomous cars than the U.S., making it a key focus for companies within the industry. By working together with Baidu, Nvidia is ensuring that its platform is capable of supporting automakers hoping to roll out self-driving cars in either country.

Cloud Computing

Another industry that is expected to explode in the coming years is cloud computing. More companies are transferring their data to the cloud and that means that cloud computing technology is becoming increasingly more important as the workload increases.

Enter Nvidia with its data center GPUs.

