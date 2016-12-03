3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Alere Inc (ALR), Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) and Sprint Corp (S)

It was a down day for stocks, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average falling 1.2%. The S&P 500 Index tumbled 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9%.

Several companies had important news to share on Wednesday, including Alere Inc (NASDAQ: ALR ), Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ).

Here’s what you should know:

Alere Inc (ALR)

Alere provided an update of its billing situation yesterday.

The company announced that it was looking to appeal the decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to revoke Arriva Medical’s billing privileges with Medicare.

Arriva is a contract supplier that works under Alere. The company is looking to get its billing status with the CMS reinstated and it will wait 30 days before a decision is made.

The brand Arriva specifically focuses on providing diabetes testing supplies to those who benefit from Medicare. There are more than 500,000 patients who depend on Arriva’s services.

ALR stock fell 1.2% after the bell Wednesday.

