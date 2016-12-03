3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), Apple Inc (AAPL) and Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)

It was a quiet weekend, with most companies celebrating the holiday period by making any announcements they may have before the weekend or later in the week. However, there were a few companies making headlines over the weekend.

These include American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

Here’s how they did:

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

American Airlines experienced some inner strife within the company’s workforce.

The company faced some backlash from the union that represents its pilots as line pilots are slated to be offered profit sharing payments amounting to 3% of their 2016 salaries, while its management pilots will rake in 55%.

About 15,000 American Airlines pilots are represented by the union. As far as management pilot goes, the largest payout could amount to about $192,000.

The company responded by noting that there are two types of pilots that are being bunched together by the union, one of which reap the benefits of a profit-sharing plan established in March.

The other is a management-based incentive program that kicks in if the company nets $3.5 billion in the year, but individual performances are also assessed with the plan.

AAL shares are up 15.1% year-to-date.

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Apple is releasing three phones in the near future, the company announced.

The tech giant revealed that it is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its flagship smartphone with the launch of upgraded versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. These will be the iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus.

The devices will come with upgraded features, including a high-end curved LED display. The internal model numbers of the devices are D20 and D21.

Meanwhile, D22 is the model number of the upcoming iPhone 8, which is the expected name of its next-gen smartphone. The device has more RAM, a better camera and it is codenamed “Ferrari” within the company.

AAPL stock has grown 4% over the last three months.

Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA)

Tesla devices have reached an impressive milestone related to how far its electric car owners have traveled.

Those who travel with one of the alternative energy vehicles have amassed 3.5 billion miles traveled among them. The company reached the 3-billion mark in October, and it added half-a-billion miles in less than three months.

The milestone goes to show just how much the company’s leading concept has grown over the years. It only managed to reach the one-billion mark two Junes ago.

Additionally, Tesla has now compiled 1.3 billion miles of data that will help to aid the company’s efforts to advance self-driving vehicle technology.

TSLA stock has fallen 8% year-to-date.

