3 Big “Moat” Stocks Paying Investors 5% (TUP, IRM, VTR)

It’s actually easy to find dividend stocks that yield more than 5%. No, really. You can go to a screener like the one at FinViz.com and actually search for dividend stocks that yield more than 5%. As of right now, about 450 stocks hit that bar.

But that’s merely a list – a list that more closely resembles a minefield.

Buried in that list of high-yield dividend stocks is a horde of time bombs. These are stocks that threaten your hard-earned nest egg in any number of ways.

Some of these big yields are simply a result of big stock losses, which in turn are a reflection of deteriorating financials that could lead to payout cuts or suspensions in the future.

In fact, in some cases, these stocks are paying out far more in distributions each quarter than they earn! That’s what happened over the past year as dwindling oil and gas prices forced the hand of numerous energy stocks, whose profits simply couldn’t support their lofty payouts.

Still more of those yields come from international stocks, which have their own sets of asterisks to deal with. Many internationals pay out sporadically, and even those that pay, say, a regular annual payout don’t offer consistent baselines that rise over time, so one year’s cash explosion could turn into a subsequent year’s dud. And the dividends you do get typically are subject to double taxation – both U.S. taxes, as well as foreign-tax withholdings.

In truth, there’s a very limited group of stocks that not only offer high yield, but enough assurances that the dividend will actually be around in future years.

Today, I want to show you a group of three such stocks.

Each of these companies yields 5%, and importantly, they’re not stretching fiscally to make those regular distributions.

