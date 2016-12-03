The 3 Best Sugar Stocks That Could Boom on Cheap Sweets

In the world of commodities, crude oil gets the headlines and gold bullion gets the infomercials, but sugar is often left out in the cold. A prime example of this is the severe decline in sugar prices. Since the beginning of October, its market value has dropped 18%. Did it cause a media uproar? Did Pat Boone urge investors to buy sugar stocks because of an imminent confiscation of sweets by the federal government?

Of course, it’s a rhetorical question. Not too many people outside of commodity traders pay much attention to the price of sugar.

Along with that point, there are not too many “pure” sugar stocks. As of this writing, only three direct plays exist: iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA: SGG ), Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA: CANE ), and iPath Pure Beta Sugar ETN (NYSEARCA: SGAR ).

Of these, only SGG has somewhat respectable volume, and even then, it’s quite low, averaging only 55,000 shares over the trailing three months.

Here’s the kicker, though — sugar stocks aren’t just limited to funds tracking the actual commodity’s spot price. Rather, they include companies that procure tons of sugar as an integral part of their core business. Food makers, in particular, those specializing in confectioneries and sweetened goods, stand to gain significantly from the sugar deflation. For these sugar stocks, every basis point lost in the commodity markets means an incremental addition to profitability margins.

Best of all — at least from their perspective — sugar deflation is likely to be an ongoing reality. The U.S. Dollar Index shows no sign of abating, actually jumping up 2% for the month so far. A stronger greenback will inevitably weigh on all commodities. Then there’s the whole matter of the U.S. Federal Reserve. If Fed chair Janet Yellen pushes a hawkish policy as many are anticipating, it’s going to be a long day for sugar bulls.

That suits consumer-centric sugar stocks just fine. Declining prices benefit the bottom line, which in turn allows for extra resources to grow the top line. Here are three confectionery companies that can boom on cheap sweets!

