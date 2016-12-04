4 Auto Components Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 Auto Components stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets emission control and ride control products and systems for the automotive original equipment market and the aftermarket. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TEN stock.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary electro-optic products, mainly for the commercial building industry. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GNTX stock.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Dana Incorporated is a supplier of axle, driveshaft, structural, sealing and thermal management products for global vehicle manufacturers. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DAN stock.

This is a strong week for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UFAB stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.