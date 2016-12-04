4 Capital Markets Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 4 Capital Markets stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

The rating of Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Thomson Reuters Corporation provides international businesses and professionals with relevant information, including information related to media and sales. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TRI stock.

Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Class A (FSAM) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FSAM stock.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. JMP Group LLC offers investment banking and asset management services. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JMP stock.

National Holdings Corporation’s (NHLD) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NHLD stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.